British Air Traffic Chaos Not Caused by Cyber Attack, NATS Confirms

The head of British air traffic control provider NATS, Martin Rolfe, confirmed on Wednesday that a cyber attack was not the cause behind a massive outage. This disruption impacted over 1,000 flights across major British airports.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Rolfe stated, "We have, at this point, ruled out cyber." He emphasized that the situation does not stem from a digital threat, expressing confidence in their assessment.

Rolfe also suggested the outage might have been caused by an issue different from previous incidents, as investigations continue to pinpoint the exact reason behind the disruption.