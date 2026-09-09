British Air Traffic Chaos Not Caused by Cyber Attack, NATS Confirms

The head of British air traffic control provider NATS confirmed that the recent major outage affecting over 1,000 flights was not due to a cyber attack. NATS boss Martin Rolfe told BBC Radio 4 that the cause will likely be different from prior incidents, eliminating digital threats as a possibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 12:22 IST
British Air Traffic Chaos Not Caused by Cyber Attack, NATS Confirms
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The head of British air traffic control provider NATS, Martin Rolfe, confirmed on Wednesday that a cyber attack was not the cause behind a massive outage. This disruption impacted over 1,000 flights across major British airports.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Rolfe stated, "We have, at this point, ruled out cyber." He emphasized that the situation does not stem from a digital threat, expressing confidence in their assessment.

Rolfe also suggested the outage might have been caused by an issue different from previous incidents, as investigations continue to pinpoint the exact reason behind the disruption.

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