Chaos in the Skies: How Air Traffic Control Collapse Disrupted UK Flights

A major air traffic control glitch in the UK led to the cancellation of over 1,000 flights, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers. Operations resumed but delays persist as Ryanair calls for NATS chief Martin Rolfe's resignation. Heathrow and Gatwick advise passengers to confirm schedules before travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:55 IST
Chaos in the Skies: How Air Traffic Control Collapse Disrupted UK Flights
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In a major disruption to air travel, flights from British airports resumed early Wednesday following a substantial air traffic control failure. The hiccup caused the cancellation of over 1,000 flights, leaving numerous aircraft out of position and stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers.

The shutdown has intensified scrutiny on NATS, the air traffic control provider, with Ryanair urging its CEO, Martin Rolfe, to step down. The Irish airline cited the August 2023 system glitch, which led to canceled flights costing operators millions, as the reason for their demand.

As airlines scramble to recuperate from the disruption, Heathrow Airport near London and Gatwick, UK’s second-busiest hub, advised travelers to verify their flight itineraries due to ongoing schedule changes. Affected airlines include Ryanair and British Airways, with thousands of passengers impacted.

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