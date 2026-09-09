Germany Warns of Russia's Extensive Arms Production

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius cautioned that Russia's arms production exceeds its needs for the Ukraine conflict, suggesting preparation for future wars. He highlighted that Russia deploys only around half of its monthly missile production to Ukraine, raising concerns over its military strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:03 IST
Germany Warns of Russia's Extensive Arms Production

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius issued a stark warning on Wednesday about Russia's expanding arms production capabilities. Speaking to lawmakers, Pistorius emphasized that Moscow's military output far surpasses the requirements of the ongoing war in Ukraine, indicating a buildup for possible future confrontations.

Pistorius revealed that Russia allocates significant portions of its budget to bolster its arms inventories rather than deploying sufficient weapons to the Ukrainian frontlines. This strategic choice underscores Moscow's focus on long-term military readiness.

The minister also noted that out of the 150 short- and medium-range missiles Russia can manufacture monthly, only about 80 are actually being sent to Ukraine. This discrepancy raises questions about Moscow's intentions and their broader implications on global security dynamics.

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