Political Clash: Merz Accuses AfD of Radical Policies

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has accused the Alternative for Germany (AfD) of supporting Russia and promoting radical anti-migration policies. The accusation follows the AfD's significant electoral win in Saxony-Anhalt. The AfD, classified as right-wing extremist, denies the allegations, while Merz insists their policies could harm Germany's workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:22 IST
Political Clash: Merz Accuses AfD of Radical Policies
Chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has faced criticism following a stinging political defeat to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Saxony-Anhalt. He alleged that the party supports Russia and promotes anti-migration policies, akin to 'ethnic cleansing'. The AfD has denied these claims, charging Merz with artificially demonizing them.

The contested policies by the AfD include advocating 'remigration', which they claim refers to the lawful deportation of foreigners who must leave the country. However, Merz argues that such actions would devastate vital sectors in Germany, leading to severe labor shortages.

Despite Merz's warnings, the AfD continues to gain momentum. Yet, the future of governance in Saxony-Anhalt remains uncertain as no mainstream parties are willing to form a coalition with the AfD. This political standoff raises questions about Germany's future direction amid these growing tensions.

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