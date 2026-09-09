German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has faced criticism following a stinging political defeat to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Saxony-Anhalt. He alleged that the party supports Russia and promotes anti-migration policies, akin to 'ethnic cleansing'. The AfD has denied these claims, charging Merz with artificially demonizing them.

The contested policies by the AfD include advocating 'remigration', which they claim refers to the lawful deportation of foreigners who must leave the country. However, Merz argues that such actions would devastate vital sectors in Germany, leading to severe labor shortages.

Despite Merz's warnings, the AfD continues to gain momentum. Yet, the future of governance in Saxony-Anhalt remains uncertain as no mainstream parties are willing to form a coalition with the AfD. This political standoff raises questions about Germany's future direction amid these growing tensions.