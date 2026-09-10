Oil Surge Rattles U.S. Stocks Amid Rising Tensions and Inflation Worries

U.S. stocks fell as oil prices climbed above $100 per barrel due to concerns over global supply and Middle East tensions. The S&P 500 dropped while yields on government bonds soared, impacting investor sentiment. Analysts are eyeing upcoming inflation data for insights into the Federal Reserve's next moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 04:28 IST
Oil Surge Rattles U.S. Stocks Amid Rising Tensions and Inflation Worries
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U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, pressured by soaring oil prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and broader fears of inflation. Analysts fear that rising oil prices, fueled by conflict in the Middle East, will impact global supply and further inflate costs.

The energy sector surged, with the S&P 500 energy index climbing as other sectors faltered. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note reached its highest point since November 2023 after the Treasury Department announced plans to buy up to $6 billion in long-term government bonds, leaving some analysts expecting a larger purchase disappointed.

Market participants are focused on impending inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision. Meanwhile, corporate actions, including Alphabet's investment in AI infrastructure and Meta's AI assistant launch, generated significant market interest, though broader concerns overshadowed gains in specific stocks.

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