Trump's Bold Prediction: Iran War to End Post-Election

President Donald Trump forecasts the end of the war with Iran immediately following the U.S. midterm elections in November. This prediction comes amid heightened economic pressure on Tehran and after Iran's attacks on U.S. ships. The conflict has led to oil price surges and a dip in Trump's approval ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:35 IST
Trump's Bold Prediction: Iran War to End Post-Election
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump confidently predicted on Wednesday that the ongoing conflict with Iran will conclude immediately after the U.S. midterm elections in November. He speculated that Tehran, struggling under U.S. economic sanctions, will attempt to influence the vote but ultimately be unable to withstand continued pressure.

The conflict with Iran, now seven months old, saw heightened tensions this week as Iran reportedly attacked 10 ships near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This escalation followed the U.S. sinking five Iranian oil tankers, sending Brent crude oil prices over $100 a barrel, a level not seen since July.

Trump's approval ratings have dropped to historic lows amidst voter frustration over the war and rising living costs. As the midterm elections approach on November 3, Trump speculated that oil prices would decline once the conflict concludes, while leaving the door slightly open for diplomatic negotiations, although he expressed disinterest in pursuing this route.

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