Qualcomm and Amazon Join Forces to Revolutionize AI Data Centers

Qualcomm and Amazon are collaborating to develop customized chips for AWS's AI data center infrastructure. The partnership aims to enhance computing and connectivity, integrating Qualcomm's expertise in processing and power efficiency. Together, they will focus on high-performance optical connectivity and innovative technologies to optimize AI infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:43 IST
Qualcomm and Amazon Join Forces to Revolutionize AI Data Centers
Qualcomm logo (Photo/X@Qualcomm). Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking collaboration, chipmaker Qualcomm has partnered with Amazon to develop a series of custom chips designed to enhance Amazon Web Services' (AWS) artificial intelligence data centers. These chips will primarily focus on AI inference, aiming to support significant advancements in both computing and connectivity.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon emphasized the need for improved infrastructure as AI demand surges. He stated that the partnership seeks to leverage Qualcomm's decades-long experience in advanced processing and efficient compute to deliver superior performance and foster the next generation of AI infrastructure.

The collaboration entails the development of high-performance optical connectivity solutions capable of handling up to 1.6 terabits, employing Qualcomm's SerDes and optical digital signal processing technologies. AWS Vice President Prasad Kalyanaraman noted the focus on enhancing the effectiveness and cost-efficiency of AI infrastructure for clients.

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