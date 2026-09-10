China's Offshore Yuan Expansion: A Step Towards Global Currency Integration

China is set on strengthening the global presence of its currency, the yuan, through bolstering offshore markets and ensuring ample liquidity. Deputy central bank governor Lu Lei reiterated the country's commitment to gradually and irreversibly advancing the yuan's internationalization.

In a media briefing, Lu detailed plans for the regular issuance of sovereign bonds and central bank bills in offshore markets, a strategy aimed at maintaining the yuan's stability and appeal to foreign investors. The central bank also seeks to make yuan-denominated assets more accessible and desirable for global investment.

Lu assured that China has no plans to devalue the yuan for trade advantages, underlining efforts to support the currency's stability. Additionally, the promotion of the digital yuan in cross-border transactions forms a key element in enhancing the currency's global usability.