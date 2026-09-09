Flight Mayhem: NATS Under Scrutiny After Major System Failure

Britain's NATS air traffic control is under intense scrutiny after a systems failure caused severe flight disruptions, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers. The government has given the provider a week to investigate the incident as the aftermath continues to affect major airports across the nation.

Transport minister Heidi Alexander has summoned NATS CEO Martin Rolfe for a detailed explanation regarding the mishap, marking it the second such failure in three years. Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesperson labeled the disruption as 'completely unacceptable', emphasizing that lessons must be learned from this incident.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary described the failure as an 'absolute rerun' of the 2023 outage, prompting calls for Rolfe's resignation. Meanwhile, NATS has confirmed ongoing examinations into the flight data system, aiming to prevent future disruptions.