Flight Mayhem: NATS Under Scrutiny After Major System Failure

Britain's NATS air traffic control faced scrutiny after a systems failure disrupted flights and stranded thousands. The government urged an investigation as airports grappled with ongoing chaos. NATS CEO Martin Rolfe was tasked with uncovering the issue's roots, amidst calls for his resignation from industry figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 20:12 IST
Flight Mayhem: NATS Under Scrutiny After Major System Failure
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Britain's NATS air traffic control is under intense scrutiny after a systems failure caused severe flight disruptions, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers. The government has given the provider a week to investigate the incident as the aftermath continues to affect major airports across the nation.

Transport minister Heidi Alexander has summoned NATS CEO Martin Rolfe for a detailed explanation regarding the mishap, marking it the second such failure in three years. Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesperson labeled the disruption as 'completely unacceptable', emphasizing that lessons must be learned from this incident.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary described the failure as an 'absolute rerun' of the 2023 outage, prompting calls for Rolfe's resignation. Meanwhile, NATS has confirmed ongoing examinations into the flight data system, aiming to prevent future disruptions.

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