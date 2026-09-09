Ryanair Suffers From Major Flight Disruptions

Ryanair cancelled 260 flights on Tuesday, resulting in a financial loss ranging from £2.5 million to £3 million. The cancellation was a direct consequence of a significant air traffic control failure that halted departures across Britain.

According to CEO Michael O'Leary, additional losses could reach up to six million pounds as the airline expects another 30 flights to be cancelled on Wednesday. This disruption has been attributed to crew dislocation and scheduling conflicts.

The ongoing issues underscore the vulnerability of the airline industry to air traffic disruptions, which can lead to immediate and significant financial implications. In this instance, the unexpected halt in operations has highlighted the challenges airlines face in maintaining schedules under such circumstances.