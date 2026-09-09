Turmoil in British Skies: Airlines Blast UK's Flight Control System After Major Outage

The UK's air traffic service, NATS, faces severe criticism from airlines after a massive outage left thousands of passengers stranded. The disruption, likened to a 2023 shutdown, prompts calls for accountability and system improvements amid escalating financial losses for carriers like Ryanair and British Airways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:33 IST
Turmoil in British Skies: Airlines Blast UK's Flight Control System After Major Outage
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Amid uproar from airlines, Britain's air traffic service, NATS, is under fire following a significant system failure that left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded. The chaos, reminiscent of a similar 2023 outage, has placed immense pressure on NATS and its CEO, Martin Rolfe, to provide explanations and solutions.

Transport Minister Heidi Alexander summoned Rolfe for an explanation after Ryanair alleged the fault was similar to the costly 2023 outage. Concerns about the resilience of UK's aviation systems have been raised, with Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary criticizing Rolfe's tenure and demanding his resignation.

Flights were grounded, affecting major airlines like Ryanair and British Airways, which suffered cancellations and financial losses. Both Ryanair and British Airways are demanding improvements, highlighting the need for NATS to reinvest their profits into enhancing their services.

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