Lufthansa Resumes Dubai Flights: A Boost for Middle East Travel

The Lufthansa Group has announced plans to gradually resume flight connections to Dubai starting in late October 2026. The move marks a significant step in reestablishing its Middle Eastern operations.

According to the airline's statement released on Wednesday, Lufthansa will offer up to 36 weekly flights to and from Dubai at peak operation. This expansion signals the airline's commitment to boosting connectivity between Europe and the bustling Middle Eastern hub.

By resuming these services, Lufthansa aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and significantly expand travel options for both business and leisure customers, offering a more robust flight schedule.