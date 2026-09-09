Adani Airports Secures $1 Billion Investment to Boost Infrastructure and Growth

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has announced a major strategic move with agreements to secure ₹9,825 crore (~USD 1 billion) in primary equity capital from a consortium of prominent investors, including Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and funds managed by BlackRock. This transaction puts AAHL's pre-money equity valuation at approximately USD 18 billion, marking it as a significant financial endorsement in India's rapidly evolving aviation sector.

The influx of capital is aimed at bolstering AAHL's infrastructure and expanding its market presence amidst an era of burgeoning passenger growth and robust infrastructure investments within India's aviation industry. The agreement entails the issuance of new equity shares to investors over three phases, concluding by July 2027, with a collective stake of around 5.54% in AAHL.

The funds will be strategically allocated to modernize airport infrastructure, develop Adani Airport City ecosystems with a massive 22 million sq. ft. of mixed-use development, and enhance non-aeronautical services. These efforts anticipate serving 200 million passengers annually, significantly boosting AAHL's commercial capacity and elevating the overall passenger experience. Key advisors on this pivotal transaction include Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, AZB & Partners, and Ernst & Young LLP, among others.