Iran Halts 10% Levy on Oil Freight Fees

Iran has suspended a 10% charge on freight fees for foreign vessels transporting oil, gas, and liquid petroleum products. This move, reported by the semi-official Fars news agency, comes amid disruptions by a U.S. naval blockade. The suspension aims to lower costs and attract foreign fleets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:40 IST
Iran Halts 10% Levy on Oil Freight Fees

Iran has decided to temporarily suspend a 10% charge on freight fees for foreign vessels carrying imported or exported oil, gas, and liquid petroleum products, as reported by the semi-official Fars news agency on Thursday.

This development comes in the wake of a U.S. naval blockade that has significantly disrupted Iran's seaborne oil exports. According to Fars, the presidential legal deputy has ordered the cessation of this levy collection until a government-approved and published list of products subject to the charge is established.

The suspension of the charge, which has been driving up transportation costs, is expected to lower expenses and encourage foreign fleets to engage in transporting goods to and from Iran.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026