Iranian Government Resists New Bill on Foreign Influence

Iran's government has voiced opposition to a parliamentary bill aimed at enforcing stricter criminal penalties on activities considered to represent foreign influence, as reported by state news agency IRNA on Thursday.

The proposed legislation, supported by the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, seeks to limit interactions with foreign media and institutions, sharing information, scientific cooperation, and other actions that might aid foreign influence.

The government's resistance appears to challenge hardliners pushing for more rigorous security measures, especially in the context of ongoing tensions with the U.S. and Israel.