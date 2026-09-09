Surging Oil Prices Agitate U.S. Stock Markets

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as surging oil prices, driven by heightened Middle East tensions, impacted the market. The Dow Jones fell 78.2 points. The S&P 500 dropped 12.8 points, and the Nasdaq decreased by 96.4 points. Oil prices crossed the $100-a-barrel mark for the first time since July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:10 IST
Surging Oil Prices Agitate U.S. Stock Markets
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U.S. stock indexes faced a turbulent opening on Wednesday due to a sharp rise in oil prices. The increased costs, spurred by escalating tensions in the Middle East, pushed oil above the $100-a-barrel mark for the first time since July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 78.2 points, or 0.15%, dragging its value to 52,707.9. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 declined by 12.8 points, marking a 0.17% dip to 7,660.68.

The Nasdaq Composite also saw significant losses, falling 96.4 points or 0.36%, landing at 26,325.061. These changes reflect the market's sensitivity to fluctuating oil prices in an environment of global political unrest.

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