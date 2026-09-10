Visegrad Summit: A Stand Against Cohesion Funding Cuts

At a recent summit in Bratislava, leaders from Central European countries voiced their united opposition to cuts in the European Union's cohesion funding. The Visegrad Group underscored the necessity of sustained financial support for poorer member nations.

The discussion comes amid proposals from wealthier EU members, like Germany, advocating for a reduced budget of approximately €2 trillion spanning 2028 to 2034. These countries, which contribute more to the EU budget than they receive, suggest budgetary cuts across various sectors.

However, the Visegrad leaders, led by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, emphasized that maintaining cohesion funding is crucial for ensuring economic equity and development across the union.