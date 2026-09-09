Tragic Explosive Incident at Swiss Hydroelectric Plant

An explosion at an aging hydroelectric power plant in Piotta, southern Switzerland, resulted in the deaths of two workers, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred after a fire at the facility, engulfed the two men, causing fatal injuries. Police in the canton of Ticino identified one of the victims as a 55-year-old Swiss national, while efforts are ongoing to identify the other deceased worker.

Significant damage was inflicted on the plant, which is currently undergoing renovations to reconfigure the site. Investigations to determine the cause and details of the accident are underway, according to a police statement. State broadcaster RSI highlighted that the site renovation may be linked to the tragic occurrence.