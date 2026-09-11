Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Logistics Hub

A Ukrainian drone strike has reportedly ignited a fire at the logistics hub of the Russian e-commerce company Ozon in Saratov. The incident, disclosed by the company on the Telegram messaging platform, has raised concerns amid ongoing tensions.

Ozon confirmed that the fire at the logistics facility did not result in any casualties. The attack is one among several incidents in the escalating conflict involving drone strikes.

As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently verify Ozon's claims of the drone attack and ensuing fire. The development adds a new dimension to the region's mounting unrest.