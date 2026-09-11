India Hosts Crucial BRICS Summit Amid Evolving Sino-Indian Ties

India welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping for the BRICS Summit, marking his first visit in seven years. The summit highlights the importance of Sino-Indian cooperation in reshaping the global order, with a focus on trade, green development, and addressing concerns of the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:50 IST
India Hosts Crucial BRICS Summit Amid Evolving Sino-Indian Ties
Li Jingjing, Chinese journalist with CGTN (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ayushi Agarwal. As India plays host to the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, attention turns to the anticipated visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first in seven years. This visit signifies a thaw in Sino-Indian relations following the Galwan conflict, underscoring the potential for increased cooperation.

Chinese journalist Li Jingjing, from CGTN, emphasized the summit's importance as the world looks to India and China to collaboratively influence a shifting global order. Li highlighted the potential for cooperation in trade, green development, and technology, promising benefits for both nations and the world at large.

Li also stressed China's commitment to the Global South, advocating for a fairer world order. She argued that BRICS presents a vital opportunity to amplify the concerns of developing countries, enhancing cooperation amidst global challenges like climate change and energy crises.

As the BRICS Summit unfolds, the focus is on fostering dialogue and cooperation. With tensions like tariff issues with the United States in the backdrop, this gathering offers a chance to seek peaceful resolutions and strengthen economic ties among member countries, reflecting the aspirations of emerging economies globally.

India's hosting of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by a theme centered on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, highlighting the group's growing economic influence and commitment to advancing the interests of the Global South.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026