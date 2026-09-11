India Hosts Crucial BRICS Summit Amid Evolving Sino-Indian Ties

By Ayushi Agarwal. As India plays host to the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, attention turns to the anticipated visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first in seven years. This visit signifies a thaw in Sino-Indian relations following the Galwan conflict, underscoring the potential for increased cooperation.

Chinese journalist Li Jingjing, from CGTN, emphasized the summit's importance as the world looks to India and China to collaboratively influence a shifting global order. Li highlighted the potential for cooperation in trade, green development, and technology, promising benefits for both nations and the world at large.

Li also stressed China's commitment to the Global South, advocating for a fairer world order. She argued that BRICS presents a vital opportunity to amplify the concerns of developing countries, enhancing cooperation amidst global challenges like climate change and energy crises.

As the BRICS Summit unfolds, the focus is on fostering dialogue and cooperation. With tensions like tariff issues with the United States in the backdrop, this gathering offers a chance to seek peaceful resolutions and strengthen economic ties among member countries, reflecting the aspirations of emerging economies globally.

India's hosting of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by a theme centered on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, highlighting the group's growing economic influence and commitment to advancing the interests of the Global South.