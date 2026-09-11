Taiwan Alarmed by Russian Screening Bolstering China’s Narrative

In a small Taipei setting, Russian officials screened a Soviet film portraying Japanese militarism, prompting concerns in Taiwan of Russian aid in spreading China's narrative against Japan. Taiwan suspects an effort to influence regional perceptions and warns of potential cognitive warfare between China, Russia, and its Western allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:31 IST
Taiwan Alarmed by Russian Screening Bolstering China’s Narrative
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In a discreet Taipei meeting room, a Russian-organized screening of an old Soviet documentary titled 'Smashing Militarist Japan' has stirred concerns among Taiwanese officials. The film, depicting historical Japanese militarism, is perceived as part of a strategic effort to amplify China's narrative of a military threat from Japan.

Taiwan fears this move might disturb its diplomatic ties with Tokyo and other Western allies. The screening was privately attended and drew remarks from Taiwan's National Security Council, which suspects a broader Chinese-Russian strategy to influence and distort historical and political narratives.

Despite the lack of immediate intervention, Taiwan remains wary of the event, linking it with potential cognitive warfare, and underlines the necessity for activities like these to respect democratic values. The Russian Embassy plans to hold more such screenings, further spotlighting the geopolitical tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

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