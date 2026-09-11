Hong Kong's Crackdown: Democracy Activists Jailed for Subversion

A Hong Kong court has sentenced two well-known pro-democracy activists to lengthy prison terms after convicting them of inciting subversion. Lee Cheuk-yan, aged 69, and Chow Hang-tung, 41, were notably charged due to their use of the politically sensitive phrase 'end one-party dictatorship'.

The activists were instrumental in holding annual vigils to remember the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, a practice that had been tolerated until the imposition of the National Security Law in 2020. This law has effectively silenced many forms of dissent. Their conviction is seen as part of a broader clampdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

Reactions to the sentencing, both local and international, highlight ongoing concerns over shrinking freedoms in the city. Despite the serious verdict, supporters are urged to maintain hope. The Taiwanese government has condemned the action, labeling it a political move to suppress democracy and human rights.