Hong Kong's Crackdown: Democracy Activists Jailed for Subversion

Two Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung, have been sentenced to prison for seven years and more for inciting subversion. Their use of the phrase 'end one-party dictatorship' was pivotal to their conviction. Their case underscores tensions between Hong Kong's freedoms and China's central governance post-2020 National Security Law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:27 IST
Hong Kong's Crackdown: Democracy Activists Jailed for Subversion
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A Hong Kong court has sentenced two well-known pro-democracy activists to lengthy prison terms after convicting them of inciting subversion. Lee Cheuk-yan, aged 69, and Chow Hang-tung, 41, were notably charged due to their use of the politically sensitive phrase 'end one-party dictatorship'.

The activists were instrumental in holding annual vigils to remember the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, a practice that had been tolerated until the imposition of the National Security Law in 2020. This law has effectively silenced many forms of dissent. Their conviction is seen as part of a broader clampdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

Reactions to the sentencing, both local and international, highlight ongoing concerns over shrinking freedoms in the city. Despite the serious verdict, supporters are urged to maintain hope. The Taiwanese government has condemned the action, labeling it a political move to suppress democracy and human rights.

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