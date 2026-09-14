Trump Lifts Tariff on Irish Whiskey: Cheers All Around

During his visit to Ireland, U.S. President Donald Trump declared the removal of a 10% tariff on Irish whiskey. This tariff was part of broader duties on European Union wine and spirit exports to the United States.

The announcement was made amid the lively atmosphere of a golf tournament, where Trump emphasized the unfairness of current trade arrangements and unveiled his decision to end the whiskey tariff in a bid to strengthen U.S.-Ireland trade relations.

Reacting to the decision, the Irish Whiskey Association praised the move and pledged to collaborate with both EU and U.S. trading partners to reinstate zero-for-zero tariffs for all drink exports, highlighting the enduring significance of Irish whiskey in transatlantic trade.