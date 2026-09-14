AirBaltic Seeks Chapter 11 Protection Amid Iran Conflict Fallout

Latvia's national airline, airBaltic, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York. This strategic decision is part of a plan to restructure its financial obligations amid rising stress in the airline sector, exacerbated by the ongoing war with Iran.

The airline confirmed it has secured €350 million in financing to sustain its operations during the restructuring phase. This funding comes from lenders such as Strategic Value Partners and Barclays. The conflict with Iran has led to a surge in jet fuel prices, marking the industry's worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic.

AirBaltic, predominantly owned by the Latvian government, stated it aims to shield itself from creditors while renegotiating its debt. Despite financial challenges, which include an earlier €30 million state loan, the company assured flights would proceed as scheduled.