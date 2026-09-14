Fed's Rate Hike Expectations Surge Amid Inflation Warnings

A growing number of financial institutions anticipate the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates this week, as inflation readings surpassed projections and cast doubts on easing price pressures. Notable players such as Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank are forecasting a quarter-point hike during the Fed's September 15-16 meeting, with expectations that rates could remain elevated longer to realign inflation with the 2% target.

The change in sentiment follows recent data revealing higher-than-expected rises in U.S. consumer and producer prices for August. Additionally, oil prices have escalated past $100 a barrel amid renewed Middle East strife, intensifying concerns about persistent inflation. This hawkish trend starkly contrasts earlier predictions earlier this year, which anticipated the Fed maintaining its position after a rate cut in December 2025.

An HSBC economist attributed the shift to inadequate progress in controlling inflation, leading to the inclination for a rate hike in September. Economists from J.P. Morgan echoed this sentiment in light of recent inflation reports. With bond yields climbing and energy prices firming, the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting grows crucial as policymakers finalize their decisions, while markets also await policy insights from the Bank of Japan.