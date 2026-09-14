Treasury Yields Surge as Inflation Fears Loom: An In-depth Analysis

This month, the 10-year Treasury yield reached its highest level in nearly three years, spurred by inflation fears tied to rising oil prices. The yield's breakthrough a key chart pattern, known as a symmetrical triangle, suggests a potential bullish phase as it edges closer to breaching the 5% mark.

The yield, currently solidified above the symmetrical triangle formation, influences both consumer and corporate borrowing costs. The high reached 4.9915% last Friday, with potential resistance looming at the Fibonacci retracement level near 6.24% if surpassed.

However, the upper yearly Bollinger Band hints at challenges in sustaining a position above 5% without new catalysts. The market is closely watching momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index as the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting could act as a significant trigger, influencing any further yield movements.