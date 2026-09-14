Devotees Flock to Khajrana Ganesh Temple for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

A sea of devotees thronged the renowned Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Managing large crowds, local authorities ensured a seamless flow of visitors, with police enforcing stringent security measures around the temple perimeter for the festival.

Indore's Collector Shivam Verma participated in the prayers, expressing hopes for continued divine blessings on the city’s prosperity. He noted ongoing renovations to enhance the experience for worshippers at the temple, which is deeply cherished by devotees.

In an elaborate ceremony, the deity was adorned with luxury items, including gold ornaments and diamond-studded accessories, signifying an opulent display that has not been seen in decades. Temple priest Ashok Bhatt revealed the grandeur drew an expected crowd of up to 3 lakh devotees, highlighting the significance of faith at this sacred site.