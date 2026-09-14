India and MERCOSUR Embrace Digital Trade Revolution

In a landmark move set to revolutionize trade operations, India and the MERCOSUR bloc have finalized the First Additional Protocol to the India–MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, embracing the digital age with electronic Certificates of Origin.

The protocol, signed by India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal alongside Uruguay and Paraguay's ambassadors, aims to modernize customs operations and eliminate paper documentation between the two regions. The transition comes as part of concerted efforts within the Joint Administrative Committee to update rules established in 2004, which initially entered into force in 2009.

Officials from both sides affirm that the adoption of electronic certification will reduce transaction costs, shorten processing times, and increase the efficiency of preferential trade arrangements, paving the way for enhanced economic cooperation once domestic ratifications are completed.