India and MERCOSUR Embrace Digital Trade Revolution
India and MERCOSUR have signed the First Additional Protocol to the India–MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement to allow electronic Certificates of Origin. This move aims to streamline customs operations and promote paperless trade documentation between the regions, enhancing efficiency and reducing transaction costs.
In a landmark move set to revolutionize trade operations, India and the MERCOSUR bloc have finalized the First Additional Protocol to the India–MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, embracing the digital age with electronic Certificates of Origin.
The protocol, signed by India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal alongside Uruguay and Paraguay's ambassadors, aims to modernize customs operations and eliminate paper documentation between the two regions. The transition comes as part of concerted efforts within the Joint Administrative Committee to update rules established in 2004, which initially entered into force in 2009.
Officials from both sides affirm that the adoption of electronic certification will reduce transaction costs, shorten processing times, and increase the efficiency of preferential trade arrangements, paving the way for enhanced economic cooperation once domestic ratifications are completed.
ALSO READ
-
Collaborative Peace Efforts Grow Between Uruguay and India Amid Global Tensions
-
Niraj Kumar: From Education Funds to Asian Games Glory in Shooting
-
Chidambaram Urges Persistent Engagement with China for Problem Resolution
-
China and India Offer to Mediate Ukraine Conflict
-
Uruguay Lauds India's BRICS Leadership at 18th Summit, Praises Global South Initiatives