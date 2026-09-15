Sri Lanka's Economic Resurgence Amidst Inflation and War Impact

Sri Lanka experienced a robust economic upswing during the April to June quarter, with the economy expanding by 4.2% compared to the same period last year. This growth was reported by the country's statistics department on Tuesday, marking a significant achievement amid challenging conditions.

The island nation is currently challenged by its highest inflation rates in three years, a situation that is further worsened by the broader economic repercussions stemming from the Iran conflict. Despite these adversities, the latest figures underscore a spirit of economic resilience and strength.

The reported growth is a positive signal for Sri Lanka’s economic outlook, showcasing its ability to navigate through global and domestic fiscal hurdles with potential economic stabilization in the horizon.