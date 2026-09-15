Economic Resilience Amidst Challenges: Sri Lanka's Growth

Sri Lanka's economic performance has seen a notable upturn, with the country's economy expanding by 4.2% year-on-year from April to June, according to newly released data from the statistics department.

This growth emerges against the backdrop of soaring inflation, reaching a three-year high, compounded by the geopolitical tensions stemming from the Iran war.

The statistics highlight the resilience of Sri Lanka's economy amid significant adversities, demonstrating its ability to navigate economic and global challenges effectively.