German Finance Minister Calls for Urgent Action on Gasoline Prices

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called for immediate measures to alleviate the financial strain of rising gasoline prices on Tuesday. He stressed the need for quick decision-making and is awaiting Chancellor Friedrich Merz's strategies on energy prices.

Klingbeil, representing the Social Democrats, proposed the imposition of a tax on the windfall profits of energy companies as a response to the escalating fuel costs. This, according to him, could serve as an alternative funding source.

The minister's remarks highlight the urgency in addressing the economic pressures arising from energy costs, as consumers continue to experience increased gasoline prices.