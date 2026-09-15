German Finance Minister Calls for Urgent Action on Gasoline Prices

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil urges swift action to tackle high gasoline prices, suggesting a tax on windfall profits from energy companies. While solutions are sought, Klingbeil awaits proposals from Chancellor Friedrich Merz, emphasizing the need for alternative funding to relieve the burden on consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 18:24 IST
German Finance Minister Calls for Urgent Action on Gasoline Prices
Lars Klingbeil

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called for immediate measures to alleviate the financial strain of rising gasoline prices on Tuesday. He stressed the need for quick decision-making and is awaiting Chancellor Friedrich Merz's strategies on energy prices.

Klingbeil, representing the Social Democrats, proposed the imposition of a tax on the windfall profits of energy companies as a response to the escalating fuel costs. This, according to him, could serve as an alternative funding source.

The minister's remarks highlight the urgency in addressing the economic pressures arising from energy costs, as consumers continue to experience increased gasoline prices.

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