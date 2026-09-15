Chancellor Merz Faces Political Crossroads Amidst Internal Crisis

The German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, faces mounting criticism within his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) following electoral setbacks. A special meeting is planned to consolidate support and address the party's poor polling. Merz, determined to implement reforms, dismisses calls tying his leadership to the elections' outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 18:00 IST
Chancellor Merz Faces Political Crossroads Amidst Internal Crisis
Chancellor

Germany's governing conservatives are set to hold a special meeting this Sunday, following electoral setbacks that have intensified internal criticism of Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The meeting aims to rally support for Merz amidst poor polling numbers for his Christian Democrats (CDU) and strategize ahead of crucial state elections.

Recent elections in Saxony-Anhalt saw a poor performance by the CDU, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) nearly securing an absolute majority. Polls indicate a dwindling confidence in Merz, with both party supporters and the wider public skeptical of his leadership capabilities.

Merz remains steadfast, stating his intent to complete his term and push through reforms in collaboration with the coalition partner SPD. Despite challenges, he rejects linking his political future to individual state results, emphasizing the need for stability and reform to tackle national and European challenges.

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