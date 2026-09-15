Treasury Yields Surge Amid Global Concerns
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented that rising bond yields are attributed to 'global issues' without providing specific details. His remarks were made ahead of a congressional hearing, as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reached their highest levels since 2007.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed the press on Tuesday, pointing to 'global issues' as the catalyst for the rising bond yields, though he declined to elaborate further on the specific factors behind the surge.
Prior to his congressional hearing, Bessent's remarks came amid a notable climb in the yields of U.S. 10-year Treasuries, which hit levels not seen since 2007.
This rise in yield underscores economic uncertainties as investors react to the complex international economic landscape.
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