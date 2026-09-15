Novo Nordisk's Renewed Strategy Aims to Recapture Market Lead

Novo Nordisk CEO, Mike Doustdar, calls for heightened customer focus as the company seeks to recover its position in the obesity drug market. Despite being the first mover with Wegovy, Novo has lost ground to Eli Lilly. Doustdar introduces 'The Novo Way' strategy to enhance competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:01 IST
Novo Nordisk's Renewed Strategy Aims to Recapture Market Lead

Mike Doustdar, the CEO of Novo Nordisk, has emphasized the need for the company to become more customer-centric. His call to action comes as the firm aims to regain its standing in the rapidly expanding obesity drug sector.

The Danish pharmaceutical company, known for its early entry with Wegovy, now finds itself trailing competitor Eli Lilly. Investors are watching closely as Novo Nordisk works to bounce back in a market predicted to surpass $100 billion annually by the next decade.

Doustdar, while addressing employees globally during a town hall from their headquarters near Copenhagen, introduced a cultural shift titled 'The Novo Way'. The strategy includes customer obsession and competitiveness principles as Novo Nordisk prepares to update its company name and logo.

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