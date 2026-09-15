Novo Nordisk's Renewed Strategy Aims to Recapture Market Lead

Mike Doustdar, the CEO of Novo Nordisk, has emphasized the need for the company to become more customer-centric. His call to action comes as the firm aims to regain its standing in the rapidly expanding obesity drug sector.

The Danish pharmaceutical company, known for its early entry with Wegovy, now finds itself trailing competitor Eli Lilly. Investors are watching closely as Novo Nordisk works to bounce back in a market predicted to surpass $100 billion annually by the next decade.

Doustdar, while addressing employees globally during a town hall from their headquarters near Copenhagen, introduced a cultural shift titled 'The Novo Way'. The strategy includes customer obsession and competitiveness principles as Novo Nordisk prepares to update its company name and logo.