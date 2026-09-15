Emirates Airline Navigates Fuel Cost Turbulence Amid Iran Conflict

Emirates is actively managing its jet fuel exposure to avoid price hikes for passengers amid the Iran conflict's impact on fuel costs. The airline's strategy involves a balanced hedge, with half of its fuel requirements protected and half exposed to market fluctuations, according to a senior official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:17 IST
Emirates Airline Navigates Fuel Cost Turbulence Amid Iran Conflict
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Emirates airline is taking strategic measures to manage its exposure to volatile jet fuel prices, striving to keep customer prices stable. This comes as global airlines face financial strain from heightened fuel costs due to the Iran conflict.

Adnan Kazim, the airline's deputy president and chief commercial officer, revealed that Emirates has effectively balanced its fuel hedging position. 'I would say we're half protected and half open to the market in terms of the position,' Kazim stated in an interview with Reuters.

The approach reflects Emirates' commitment to mitigating economic impact while adapting to unpredictable market conditions, ensuring continued affordability for its passengers amidst global disruptions.

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