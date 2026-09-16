China's Call for AI Collaboration with the U.S.
China's People's Daily urges the U.S. to cooperate in creating a fair AI development environment, despite tensions over intellectual property and industry practices. Both nations play pivotal roles in the evolution of AI, which should not be monopolized or become a source of contention. Constructive dialogue is encouraged.
In a bold move, China's leading publication, the People's Daily, has called for collaboration with the United States to foster a non-discriminatory AI development landscape.
The commentary, published under the pseudonym 'Zhong Sheng', denounced the notion of AI becoming a monopoly among great powers, emphasizing the shared responsibility of the U.S. and China in pioneering AI innovations.
Despite accusations from the White House earlier this year regarding intellectual property theft by China, the commentary highlights the necessity for open dialogue and cooperation to advance global AI practices for universal benefit.