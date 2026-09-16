In a bold move, China's leading publication, the People's Daily, has called for collaboration with the United States to foster a non-discriminatory AI development landscape.

The commentary, published under the pseudonym 'Zhong Sheng', denounced the notion of AI becoming a monopoly among great powers, emphasizing the shared responsibility of the U.S. and China in pioneering AI innovations.

Despite accusations from the White House earlier this year regarding intellectual property theft by China, the commentary highlights the necessity for open dialogue and cooperation to advance global AI practices for universal benefit.