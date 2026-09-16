McLaren Accelerates with £500 Million Investment and First-Ever SUV

McLaren is investing £500 million in its UK operations, including developing its own transmissions and engines, to boost sales and profit margins. The firm plans to launch its first-ever SUV as part of diversifying its model lineup amid restructuring efforts and financial backing from Abu Dhabi's L'IMAD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 13:30 IST
McLaren Accelerates with £500 Million Investment and First-Ever SUV
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British supercar manufacturer McLaren has announced a bold £500 million investment in its UK manufacturing and engineering sectors, aiming to introduce its first-ever SUV to enhance sales and achieve profit margins comparable to Ferrari.

This substantial investment includes the establishment of a new UK assembly plant, which McLaren asserts will generate approximately 1,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2032, and enable the production of its own transmissions and engines. "McLaren Automotive is doubling down on Britain," remarked UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Amid industry-wide restructuring, McLaren's plan follows significant internal changes after its acquisition by Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings. With its SUV model, McLaren seeks to expand its customer base, with the aspiration of achieving profit margins comparable to luxury carmakers like Ferrari, despite currently having no plans for electric vehicles.

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