India Set to Extend Export Incentive Programme for Five More Years

India plans to extend its export incentive programme, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products, for an additional five years. The incentive, initially scheduled to end on September 30, aims to boost exports. The commerce ministry has requested 230 billion rupees for the programme in 2026/27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 13:54 IST
India Set to Extend Export Incentive Programme for Five More Years

India is poised to extend an important export incentive programme, known as the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products, for another five years, according to government sources. The initiative, initially set to conclude on September 30, plays a crucial role in boosting the country's export sector.

The commerce ministry has approached the finance ministry with a request for 230 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) to support the programme for the 2026/27 financial year. This extension is intended to maintain the momentum of India's export growth and competitiveness in global markets.

The programme is a key component of India's strategic efforts to bolster its economy by ensuring that exporters receive adequate support to remain competitive internationally.

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