High Seas Tension: India-Pakistan Naval Collision Sparks Diplomatic Protest

India has lodged a strong protest against Pakistan following a maritime collision involving naval vessels of the two countries. The Indian foreign ministry described the Pakistani naval units' conduct as 'unacceptable' after the incident in the north Arabian Sea.

This latest military tension comes after last year's serious armed conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors. The collision occurred during a routine mission by the Indian warship, leading to renewed diplomatic friction, although no substantial damage was reported.

India claims this incident breaches a 1991 agreement which mandates maintaining a three-nautical-mile distance between naval ships to prevent accidents. The absence of ambassadors since 2019 over Kashmir tensions means protests are delivered by Charges d'Affaires.