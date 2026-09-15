Sterling Struggles: Pound Hits One-Month Low Amid Oil-Price Surge and Interest Rate Speculations

The British pound has hit its lowest level in over a month against a stronger dollar, impacted by rising oil prices and looming interest rate decisions from major banks. Increased oil prices exacerbate concerns for Britain's economy, prompting market anticipation of accelerated interest rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:07 IST
Sterling Struggles: Pound Hits One-Month Low Amid Oil-Price Surge and Interest Rate Speculations
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The British pound plummeted to its lowest in over a month against a robust dollar on Tuesday, plagued by escalating crude oil prices and upcoming interest rate verdicts from the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Sterling fell 0.2% to $1.347, clinging to its weakest since August 7.

Oil prices surged over 2% to $108.2 per barrel, fueled by growing concerns over supply disruptions after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi forces launched new assaults on Saudi Arabia. The attacks have sidelined the kingdom's East-West Pipeline, heightening fears regarding prolonged damage to energy infrastructure and transport routes.

As a net oil importer, the UK is vulnerable to high energy prices, which have spurred global energy inflation worries. Investors brace for rate hikes, boosting the dollar as the Federal Reserve readies a likely raise, with the European Central Bank already upping borrowing costs recently.

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