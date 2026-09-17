South Korean Stance on Strait of Hormuz Deployment: No Decision Yet

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced on Thursday that no decision has been reached about deploying South Korean military forces to the Strait of Hormuz. Cho made this statement as he prepared to leave for high-level discussions in Washington.

The talks in Washington will include a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The pending decision on military deployment is crucial, as tensions in the region have implications for international relations and South Korea's strategic interests.

The discussions with Secretary Rubio will likely address regional security issues and potential collaborative measures in response to ongoing developments in the Strait of Hormuz.