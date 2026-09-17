EU's Bold Move to Balance EU-China Trade Dynamics
The European Union has requested China to voluntarily restrict hybrid car exports to avert a potential trade war. Brussels aims to limit Chinese hybrids to 15% of the EU market, amidst rising concerns of deindustrialization. Meanwhile, talks led by Maros Sefcovic aim for results by October.
The European Union is stepping up its efforts to mitigate a looming trade conflict with China, as it requests Beijing to voluntarily cap its hybrid car exports. The EU seeks to prevent potential market saturation, urging China to limit their vehicle sales to 15% of the European market.
This move comes as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlights the widening goods trade deficit with China, which reached €360.6 billion last year. The EU is actively using all tools available to address what it views as an 'unsustainable' trade imbalance.
Leading discussions, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic aims for concrete outcomes by October, amidst a surge of Chinese exports impacting sectors like chemicals and batteries. However, China refutes claims of overcapacity, citing protectionist motivations from Europe.