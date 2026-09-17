Gulf Tensions Impact Strait of Hormuz Shipping

Shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz witnessed a significant drop, with only three vessels passing on Wednesday, a sharp decline from the usual average of 17, according to preliminary ship-tracking data. The decrease coincides with escalating tensions in the Gulf region.

Among the few ships that did navigate through the strait, one empty Supramax dry bulk ship and a petroleum tanker used discrete routes, potentially to evade detection amid heightened conflict. As Saudi warplanes intensified strikes in Yemen and Houthi forces retaliated with drone attacks, vessel traffic has notably diminished.

In parallel, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait saw fewer crossings, as geopolitical strains continue to threaten global oil supplies, casting a shadow over regional shipping stability and international energy security.