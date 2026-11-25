Port Sudan needs more water than its municipal system can supply. Families displaced by the civil conflict that began in April 2023 arrived in a city whose water services were already under pressure, and the collapse of the Arba'at Dam in 2024 put further strain on available supplies. The African Development Bank Group and UNICEF have launched a roughly US$55 million project that will tackle two parts of the shortage together: how much safe water the city can produce and how far it can carry that water into communities.

The Port Sudan Emergency Water and Sanitation Project is expected to improve services for approximately 600,000 people in the city, with work extending from critical water infrastructure to the toilets and handwashing facilities that children and families use each day. The project will also support emergency water needs in North and South Kordofan, bringing its expected reach across all three areas to around 750,000 people. Most of those covered by that estimate live in Port Sudan, where the plans include new desalination capacity, longer pipelines and community water points.

The African Development Fund, the Bank Group's concessional financing arm, is funding the project with co-financing from UNICEF, which will also oversee implementation. The official launch and a two-day workshop took place from 15 to 17 November, bringing the Bank Group, UNICEF, government authorities and partners together to discuss how to carry out the work and account for its delivery. One responsibility extends well beyond construction: national and local institutions will need the capacity to operate and maintain the services once the new infrastructure is in use.

Getting water from the source to the people who need it

The project will add enough desalination capacity to produce 10,000 cubic metres of water a day, equivalent to 10 million litres at full capacity. That figure gives a sense of the scale of the planned addition to Port Sudan's supply, though the amount a family can actually collect will also depend on the network serving its community. The investment therefore covers both the infrastructure that produces water and the pipes and collection points that bring it within reach of residents.

Plans call for extending 187 kilometres of pipelines and constructing or rehabilitating 50 community water points. Some communities will gain a new place to collect water, and others will benefit from work on a water point that already exists. For a household relying on a shared collection point, the condition of that familiar piece of infrastructure can matter as much as an increase in production elsewhere in the city.

David Muthusi Mutuku, the African Development Bank Group's Sudan country manager, described the investment as a response to an urgent need that also requires longer-term, climate-resilient infrastructure. The sequence of pressures on Port Sudan helps explain that approach: the city had to serve a growing population displaced by conflict, then absorb the loss of the Arba'at Dam as its resources were already stretched. Restoring critical infrastructure and adding a new source of supply address different parts of the same municipal problem.

What safer water means for a school day or a clinic visit

Schools, health centres and public spaces are included in the sanitation work, which will improve toilets and places to wash hands. In a school, a functioning toilet and somewhere to wash afterwards are ordinary necessities that children should be able to count on throughout the day. In a health centre, staff, patients and caregivers need facilities they can use when care is being given, making sanitation part of what a water investment delivers to a community.

"Safe water means healthier children, safer care in health facilities and more time for children to learn," said Angela Kearney, UNICEF's acting representative in Sudan. Kearney said UNICEF, the Government of Sudan and the African Development Bank Group now face the task of delivering reliable services where families need them most. Her examples give those partners a practical way to judge the work: whether a child can use the facilities at school and whether a health worker has water available in the course of caring for a patient.

Children, women, people with disabilities and displaced families are among those the project will prioritise. The distinction between a facility's location and its usability is especially important for someone with a disability, since a water point can be close to home and still be difficult to use. Giving these groups priority makes their experience relevant to decisions about which facilities need attention and whether the improvements work for the people expected to rely on them.

Keeping services running after construction ends

Port Sudan's planned upgrades and the emergency water support for North and South Kordofan are distinct parts of the same investment. The desalination capacity, pipeline extensions and community water points are elements of the Port Sudan works, and the commitment in the two Kordofan regions concerns emergency water needs. That geographic distinction matters for families following the announcement because it clarifies which improvements they can expect the partners to deliver in each area.

Operating the improved services will require local capacity to keep water moving through the network and shared facilities in working order. A rehabilitated water point provides lasting value when someone can take responsibility for it, recognise a problem and arrange the work needed to restore service. The project will strengthen national and local systems for operation and maintenance, putting that responsibility alongside the more visible work of laying pipes and improving facilities.

The November workshop allowed the implementing partners to address transparency and accountability at the outset of a project whose benefits will take time to reach families. Residents will encounter those benefits in specific places: at a community water point supplying safe water, at a school with a usable toilet or at a clinic where staff can wash their hands between patients. For the hundreds of thousands of people the partners expect to reach, reliability will be measured by whether those services are still working the next time they need them.