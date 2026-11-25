Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has backed the demand for a ban on Pakistani content on Indian streaming platforms, raising objections to Netflix’s upcoming Pakistani series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’. The filmmaker said that Indian platforms should not stream content featuring Pakistani actors, accusing some of them of making comments against India and its armed forces.

While speaking to ANI, Pandit said, “The first objection raised by the federation is that Netflix India has taken up a show to be telecast in India, or one that is about to be telecast, featuring Pakistani actors. There are two people in the show... We do not know the rest of the people. Both of them have insulted India on several occasions.” “They have insulted India repeatedly, especially during Operation Sindoor. They have humiliated our security forces and made fun of our country,” he added.

Pandit also called for an end to cultural ties between India and Pakistan, saying that Pakistani shows and performances featuring Pakistani artists should not be supported in India. “If our enemies, and Pakistan is an enemy country, a terror-based country, if you buy their shows and run them in our own country, we strongly object to it."

“We have repeatedly said that all ties should be severed. Our singers go to America and perform with Pakistani artists. This should come to an end.” “We hope that Netflix will take our concerns seriously, understand our position and listen to us. We hope it will cancel its plan to telecast the show and respect the sentiments of our country. Otherwise, the federation will take appropriate action,” the filmmaker further said.

Earlier, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a complete ban on the Indian release of Netflix’s Pakistani original series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, ahead of its scheduled premiere on December 4. The association also urged the Centre to ensure that streaming platforms follow the May 2025 guidelines. It further sought a permanent law to take action against violations across television, OTT platforms and theatres.

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey also backed the association’s demand, calling for a complete boycott of Pakistani content in India. Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel, the series follows six love stories across three generations. The novel was first published in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being released as a book in 2013. (ANI)