The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command will organise the ‘Honour Run Jaipur 2026’ on December 16 to commemorate India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan and pay tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation. A curtain-raiser event for the run was held on Wednesday at the Sapta Shakti Auditorium in Jaipur Military Station, where Lieutenant General P.S. Shekhawat, Chief of Staff of the Sapta Shakti Command, attended as the chief guest. Indian boxer and gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary was also present as a special guest.

Speaking at the event, Lt Gen Shekhawat said the run was being organised in connection with Vijay Diwas and dedicated to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war and other conflicts and military operations. "Today, we held the curtain-raiser for the 'Honour Run Jaipur 2026'. It is being organised to commemorate Vijay Diwas—a celebration of our victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. It is dedicated to our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice—not only in the 1971 war but also in various other conflicts and operations, both before and since," he said.

He invited members of the public, government representatives, the Indian Army and Jaipur residents to participate in the event, saying the initiative was aimed at honouring soldiers and encouraging citizens to run alongside them. The run will begin from Albert Hall Museum and extend towards Jawahar Circle. It will feature four categories — 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and a 3 km fun run. A special run of approximately 1.5 to 2 km will also be organised for children with disabilities to ensure their participation in the event.

Shekhawat further said the event would also support a charitable cause, with the organisers intending to donate the proceeds to an orphanage or a school for visually impaired children. "We have also included two special initiatives: a short 1.5 to 2 km run for children with disabilities, ensuring they too can be a part of this 'Honour Run'. Furthermore, we intend to donate the proceeds from this event to an orphanage or a school for visually impaired children," he said.

Speaking about the growing awareness of fitness, boxer Arundhati Choudhary said she was pleased that fitness was no longer being viewed as something limited to the armed forces or sportspersons. "I am very pleased that the concept of fitness is no longer limited to the military or sports; it has now reached the general public as well. I am quite hopeful that everyone will participate with great enthusiasm, as fitness is essential for everyone," she said.

The Indian Army has invited citizens to register and participate in the ‘Honour Run’, which aims to combine fitness and public participation with a tribute to the country's fallen soldiers. (ANI)