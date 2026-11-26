The Asian Development Bank has approved $30 million to help Laos improve tourist destinations and give more local businesses and workers a chance to earn from visitors. In Feuang District, the money will support upgrades to the road to Nam Lik 2 Reservoir, a new boat landing, cycling paths and a managed landfill to replace an open dump. The package connects those investments to a broader effort to increase tourist arrivals and spending, create jobs and improve the public services that residents and visitors share.

International arrivals reached 4.6 million in 2025, up 11.2 percent from 2024 and close to the level recorded in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism accounted for more than 11 percent of Laos's gross domestic product and 17 percent of employment in 2024, figures that show how much work and income already depend on the sector. The new project gives particular attention to destinations outside the busiest visitor centres, where better access and services could give travellers more reasons to explore and spend locally.

The Greater Mekong Subregion Smart and Sustainable Tourism Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth Project will support tourism along the region's North–South Economic Corridor. Its focus includes Meuang Feuang, also known as Feuang District, and other districts in Vientiane Province, as well as Champasak and Louangphabang provinces and Vientiane capital. Jingmin Huang, ADB's country director for Laos, said the country's natural and cultural heritage gives less-visited destinations room to grow, and that the project would help communities and women share more of the benefits and protect the places that draw visitors.

Feuang's growing visitor numbers put access and local services in focus

Feuang recorded 174,000 visitor arrivals in 2025, up from 48,000 in 2022, putting the district at the centre of the investment. The project will upgrade about 13.5 kilometres of access road to Nam Lik 2 Reservoir and improve connections with nearby destinations. Easier access could help visitors include more stops on the same trip and give businesses along the route more opportunities to serve people travelling through the district.

Plans for the area include a boat landing and visitor facilities designed to withstand floods and other water-related hazards. At least 10 kilometres of cycling paths will give visitors another way to explore, and a tourism service centre will provide a dedicated point for visitor services. How these facilities hold up in difficult weather matters to residents and businesses that rely on visitors as much as it does to the people planning a trip.

An open dump will become a managed landfill with space for recycling, composting and septage management, which handles waste removed from septic systems. These facilities address the everyday work of keeping destinations clean as more people visit. ADB expects the combined improvements to support livelihoods and local businesses and make the area cleaner and safer for about 57,600 residents, as well as improving tourism services for about 713,000 visitors annually.

Small businesses and communities will help shape how destinations grow

The project will introduce digital tourism tools, support the adoption of regional and international tourism standards and help small businesses that serve visitors. For a local operator, improved roads can make it easier for customers to arrive, and digital services and destination promotion can help people find the business in the first place. The work on standards is intended to improve the quality of services visitors encounter across participating destinations.

Public–private destination management networks will bring local authorities, tourism businesses and communities together to plan, market and promote destinations. That gives the people who run businesses or live near visitor sites a role in discussions about how their area is promoted and developed. Work on zoning plans and engagement with prospective investors is intended to attract more private investment, and local governments will receive support to keep tourism facilities and environmental services operating after construction.

A loan and grant will fund construction and support lasting services

ADB's $30 million package consists of a $25 million concessional loan and a $5 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, which supports countries with the greatest financing needs. The Government of Laos will provide a further $1.98 million in in-kind contributions through counterpart staff salaries and office facilities. Those contributions support the people and offices needed to carry out the project alongside the funding for infrastructure and services.

The approval continues ADB's longstanding partnership with Laos and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. As ASEAN's main development bank, ADB supports investments across Southeast Asia intended to strengthen resilience, improve livelihoods and support sustainable development. In Laos, those priorities come together in the decision to improve waste services and prepare for flood risks in the same destinations where the project seeks to attract more visitors and investment.

For a community near the reservoir, a better road may be the most visible change at first, and the benefits for local livelihoods will depend in part on what visitors can do once they arrive and where they spend their money. The project gives local authorities, businesses and residents a role in shaping that experience, from maintaining public facilities to deciding how to promote nearby attractions. Its longer-term ambition is to help communities earn more from tourism and protect the landscapes and cultural sites that draw people there.