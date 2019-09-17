Asia's first environmental school launched at International Conference on Sustainability Education

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The need for environmental education is growing rapidly as the degradation of the environment is taking place at a fast pace. Considering the escalating need, 'International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE)' was organised jointly by Mobius Foundation, The Climate Reality Project, India in partnership with UNESCO New Delhi office at India Habitat Centre, recently.

The two-day conference was planned with a view to exploring the ways to address the challenges halting the path of sustainable education. The conference focused on sharing innovative ideas and understanding of sustainability education. More than 500 participants (Internationally and nationally) represented the multi-disciplinary and diverse group of stakeholders. Students were an integral part of the program and will be engaged through various events led by our partners like Climate Reality The project, Centre for Environment Education (CEE) and Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE).

"The idea to organize this Conference came from the felt need of reorienting education towards sustainability issues in the context of the global commitment for Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals," said Dr Ram Boojh, Director Programmes, Former UNESCO and Environment Programme Specialist. "ICSE 2019 has been organized with its ultimate goal of developing societies competent in the principles of sustainability and striving to live within the carrying capacity of the planet. ICSE 2019 aims to aid the implementation of education for sustainable development (ESD) which is culturally-relevant, locally appropriate, occurring across national school education system," said Pradip Burman, Chairman, Mobius Foundation.

The conference also witnessed the launch of 'World Environment School (WESc)', one of its kind in Asia. WESc, is set up to educate the next generation of environmental leaders, will be operational from 2021 for grade 6 to 12 students. Students will come from around the world. The school will also cater to the parents who want the next generation to be actively involved in the protection and sustainability of the environment apart from a world-class education. "The need for environmental education is growing rapidly as the degradation of the environment is taking place at a fast pace. Considering the escalating need, we have partnered with Mobius Foundation, which has taken a lead role in this direction by launching India's first environment school. Every individual must take steps in reviving the natural resources and have an empathetic outlook towards the environment, a school dedicated to this purpose would certainly spread awareness," said Chris Ramsay, Head Master, Whitgift.

WESc further intends to create a nurturing environment, in which young people can unleash and realise their potential, find their individuality, develop their intellect, appreciate diverse cultures, respect the environment, enhance their interpersonal skills, learn to work independently and collaboratively, pursue excellence, enhance their creativity and grow into mature citizens committed to making a positive contribution to society and the nation. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Mobius Foundation successfully hosted the International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE), 2019

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)