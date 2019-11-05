International Development News
Development News Edition

Senitta debunks menstrual hygiene myths and spreads Dioxin awareness

It's high time now to break through all the myths and taboos related to menstrual hygiene with Senitta.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:13 IST
Senitta debunks menstrual hygiene myths and spreads Dioxin awareness
Senitta Spreading Dioxin Awareness & Debunking Menstrual Hygiene Myths In schools at Lucknow. Image Credit: ANI

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's high time now to break through all the myths and taboos related to menstrual hygiene with Senitta. A brand by Unicorn Hygiene, aspires to spark the flame of knowledge and enlightenment about personal hygiene and self-care in the minds of women across India. Senitta is not just another sanitary napkin but has the potential to be the voice that brings a big change in the menstrual hygiene conversations and practices prevalent in the society.

In India, women are ashamed or scared to discuss issues related to menstrual hygiene. With that belief in mind and hope to change the current scenario, Senitta strives to educate women about the importance of personal hygiene and the complications it can lead to if ignored. They do this by undertaking several awareness and educational campaigns, one such campaign was organised to educate young women from various educational institutions in Lucknow. The events were organised in following colleges of Lucknow - Carrier Degree College, Eram Girls Degree College, Navyug College, Ramadhin Singh Girls Degree College, Amity University, AIM, Dayanand Rama Degree College, Sardar Bhagat Singh Degree College.

The goal was to spread awareness regarding dioxin (a group of highly toxic chemical compounds that are harmful to health. They can cause problems with reproduction, development, and the immune system. They can also disrupt hormones and lead to Cervical Cancer) and to break several myths related to menstrual hygiene that many women have and to answer their questions related to menstrual hygiene. They also showed how Senitta's dioxin-free sanitary napkins are different and help to keep the hazards related to menstrual hygiene at bay. The event commenced by distributing Feedback forms which were going to be collected at the end of the session and the anchor briefed the audience about the session, the product and women hygiene experts. The sessions were led by women's hygiene experts - Dr Purnima and Dr Amit (also known as the Padman of Lucknow) who were there to share their expertise on the topic and provide solutions to the problems that students face during their periods and briefed the students on topics related to personal health and hygiene, the do's and don'ts during menstrual pain and educating them about Dioxin.

Followed by the session, students were asked for their thoughts and suggestions about the Senitta advertisement that was played during the event. Then the students were taught about Senitta's seven layers of protection which makes it different from other sanitary napkins in the market, via an infographic video of Senitta. In the end the students were felicitated by Senitta certificates for their cooperation and active participation in the event. Return gifts like Senitta packs, along with refreshments and sweets were given to the students and teachers as a token of appreciation. Students were also introduced to the features and benefits of Senitta's App (Hygiene Bank).

The event has reached 9 institutes in Lucknow and inspired a total of 2758 students to take matters like menstrual hygiene seriously and to show them that, there really is 'Nothing to whisper about it.' This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

As U.S. exits Paris pact, U.S. fossil energy chief says U.S. ingenuity can tackle climate threat

The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances and fossil fuels will remain a priority for U.S. government and business, assistant secretary for Fossil Energy at the U.S. Department Steven Winberg told Re...

Unions find anomalies in draft rules on Wage Code

There are many anomalies in the draft rules on Code on Wages circulated by the Labour Ministry to seek stakeholders views, trade unions, including RSS affiliate BMS, said on Tuesday. The unions are expected to reach out to the ministry with...

Siddaramaiah slams Yeddyurappa's allegations of Congress twisting his statement

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday slammed the allegations levelled at him by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa that Congress had twisted his statement in a viral video. Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah said, Were we present in the ...

Experian invests in Vserv to enable friction-free digital experience of BFSI consumers

Experian, one of Indias leading data, analytics and decisioning companies on Tuesday announced a strategic investment stake in Vserv, a pioneer in smart data platform for mobile marketing. According to the company, the investment is in line...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019