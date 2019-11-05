International Development News
Jaipur-based Cybersecurity Leader 'LoginRadius' joins Cloud Security Alliance

Launched in 2012, LoginRadius is a global tech company with presence in Vancouver, London, San Francisco and Sydney, besides Jaipur in Rajasthan.

LoginRadius Founders - Rakesh Soni (left) and Deepak Gupta (right). Image Credit: ANI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Nov 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Launched in 2012, LoginRadius is a global tech company with presence in Vancouver, London, San Francisco and Sydney, besides Jaipur in Rajasthan. The leading cloud-based cyber security and identity access management company is currently operating on 35 data centers worldwide, managing and securing 1.17 billion user identities.

Many globally renowned brands in Media, Entertainment, Travel, Technology, Consumer products and more rely upon company's CIAM platform to efficiently manage their customers/consumers data and securely transact in digital economy. To mention a few of the market leaders working on their platform are Conde Nast, Viacom, Vogue India, Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC), Weather Network, 21st Century Fox, Hydro Ottawa and more. To strengthen its mission of easy and secure web logins, Loginradius has joined hands with the world's leading organization 'Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)'. CSA is a think-tank for the most innovative cloud-security experts in the world with a wide and diverse network of 80,000 Cyber security specialists across the globe.

"We are excited to share our expertise in security technology with other industry leaders, especially when it comes to improving user best practices for security," said Deepak Gupta, CTO and Co-founder, LoginRadius. CSA's activities, knowledge, and global platform provide members with tools for creating and maintaining a robust and trusted cloud ecosystem.

"The importance of user security is amplified in Gartner's list of Risk Management Trends for 2019. Trend #6 predicts that the majority of cloud security issues will stem from customers through 2023," he added. "At LoginRadius, we are 100 percent committed to providing technological and practical solutions to lower that risk," he further added.

"CSA acts as the catalyst for bringing great minds together so they can inspire each other, reach their goals, and give back to the cloud community. We're excited to count LoginRadius as a member," said Jim Reavis, CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. LoginRadius secures and manages more than one billion digital identities for thousands of businesses and governments, worldwide. The company has been named an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly.

LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the USA, the UK, Australia, and India. It has raised $17 million Series A funding, led by ForgePoint Capital and Microsoft's venture fund, M12. The Company's Jaipur office is dedicated to Research and Development in cloud security technology, user experience, and data management.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newsvoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

